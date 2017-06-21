Park pervert punched in face

Photo: Google Maps Swalwell Park in Lake Country

Kelowna RCMP have a 64-year-old man in custody following a physical altercation at Swalwell Park in Lake Country Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, there was a confrontation in the parking lot near the water park when a man was confronted after allegedly committing an indecent act while sitting inside his vehicle.

The confrontation became physical before police arrived and apprehended the man inside the vehicle.

Parents at the scene tell Castanet a father punched the man in the face after he allegedly was watching children in the park.

"RCMP continue their investigation into the allegations made, as investigators look to speak with more potential witnesses," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

The unidentified man was released from custody on strict conditions. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.