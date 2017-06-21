42877
39499

Kelowna  

Park pervert punched in face

- | Story: 200022

Kelowna RCMP have a 64-year-old man in custody following a physical altercation at Swalwell Park in Lake Country Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, there was a confrontation in the parking lot near the water park when a man was confronted after allegedly committing an indecent act while sitting inside his vehicle.

The confrontation became physical before police arrived and apprehended the man inside the vehicle.

Parents at the scene tell Castanet a father punched the man in the face after he allegedly was watching children in the park.

"RCMP continue their investigation into the allegations made, as investigators look to speak with more potential witnesses," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

The unidentified man was released from custody on strict conditions. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3081602
993 Borden Avenue
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$429,000
more details


42944


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tico
Tico Kelowna SPCA >


39934


42817


Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017

Galleries
We highly endorse this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Get comfortable…
Cricket’s video review technology is incredible!
Must Watch
In the NFL, you just get a few different camera angles and some...
Adele shares a cup of tea and cuddle with Grenfell Tower firefighters
Music
Adele visited firefighters at Chelsea Firestation on Monday to...
Guy with 45 instruments uses them all in a single song
Must Watch
This is the perfect response to anyone who asks why you’d...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43252
39499