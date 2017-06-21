More flood barrier removal

Photo: Contributed Marshall Street from early May.

More flood barriers along Mill Creek will be broken down today as the threat of flooding in those areas lessens.

Laura Wilson, communications officer with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, says crews will be removing sandbags and other flood protection from Marshall Street.

Flood mitigation will be removed from both private property and city installations.

Wilson says people who may be anxious to have sandbags removed before crews arrive can take those to the Cook Road boat launch where they will be dealt with.

As the flood danger along most creeks has receded, the same is not yet true for Okanagan Lake.

The lake remains at historic high levels, and will for several weeks to come.

The lake's slow decline did continue over the past 24 hours. The lake has dropped 1.2 centimetres since Tuesday morning to 343.165 metres above sea level.

It's anticipated the lake will not get down to full pool until sometime in early August.