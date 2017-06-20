Chute Lake Rd trailer fire

Four Kelowna fire department crews responded around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday to a fully-involved structure fire on the 5100 block of Chute Lake Road in the Upper Mission area.
A witness at the scene said a mobile home was ablaze.
Windy conditions made the fight more difficult for crews.
Black smoke could be seen pouring from the structure as a firefighter on a ladder used a hose to spray the roof.
Chute Lake Road is closed off right near the turnoff with Upper Mission Drive.Castanet will update when more information becomes available.
Photo: Brian Fairey
