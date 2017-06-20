KF expands with WestJet

Photo: Contributed

KF Aerospace has just completed a five-year contract with WestJet and is expanding its operations in Hamilton and Kelowna.

The WestJet contract included the following work on its fleet of Boeing 737 NG aircraft:

Engineering and design work

Structure maintenance visits

Scimitar winglet installations

Cabin Wi-Fi installations (with live TV)

The addition of Plus seating and other changes

Lease returns

That included nearly 400 aircraft visits to KF's two facilities.

KF said in a press release Tuesday that its quality of work, on-time delivery and program cost management scored consistently in the high 90s, and it will be expanding its service with the airline.

“We are very excited to be expanding our work scope with WestJet ... (in) both Hamilton and Kelowna to support the contract renewal,” said Bryan Akerstream, director of business development.

The Hamilton operation will hire an additional 50 staff and "ramp up the facility to meet the demands of multiple lines of dedicated work, with further expansion being considered in 2018,” said Mike LaBarge, KF's Hamilton maintenance manager.

KF Aerospace, headquartered in Kelowna, employs 900 staff across Canada.

It provides heavy maintenance/modification and engineering services to Canadian, U.S. and international customers; air cargo operations; aircraft leasing; and RCAF pilot training.