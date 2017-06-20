42598
42992

Kelowna  

Evening Update June 20

- | Story: 199971

Castanet's Evening Update for Tuesday, June 20, with reporter Wayne Moore.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42641
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2692762
5731 Anderson Rd
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,100,000
more details


41002


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dill
Dill Kelowna SPCA >


41323


43393


Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class

Galleries
Human history is full of gruesome power struggles, cruel executions, sickening genocides, famine, disease, and sometimes seems...
Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class (2)
Galleries
The best part, however, is that almost all of these...
Man pranks travelers at airport with stickers that look exactly like electrical outlets
Must Watch
This is a terrible thing to do to fellow human beings. But...
Miley Cyrus feuding with Dolce & Gabbana designer
Music
Miley Cyrus has sparked a feud with Dolce & Gabbana designer...
Giant bump in the highway
Must Watch
The most disappointing part is when some cars start to figure it...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41465