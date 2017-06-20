41299
Kelowna  

1,600 without power

About 1,600 customers in the Upper Mission area of Kelowna are without power.

It could be out for a while after a tree apparently fell on a power line in the Chute Lake area, causing the lines to arc and starting a small fire.

FortisBC officials say power went off about 3 p.m.

The incident caused extensive infrastructure damage.

Fortis initially indicated power could be restored by 6 p.m., however, after further examination of the damage, that restoration time is now to be determined.

To bring everybody back online once the problem is fixed, another 1,500 customers will have to be taken offline.

Fortis will update the progress on its Twitter feed.

