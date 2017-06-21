42868

Kelowna  

Who's dumping into lake?

Lake Country residents are concerned after seeing someone dump what appears to be fill into Okanagan Lake not far from their drinking water intake.

“Most people in the area get their drinking water from the lake,” said a resident. “We have an intake (just) north of where they are doing this.”

The property is on private land with a vineyard, near Lakeshore Drive and Okanagan Centre Road West.

According to a neighbour, the dumping is to protect the property from erosion after ongoing high lake levels.

Heavy equipment could be seen dumping rock and soil into the water on June 9 and 15.

“You can see from the pictures there is a big plume of soil heading in the northern direction,” said the neighbour.

Up the road, just 100 metres north, is where at least 15 homes get their drinking water from the lake.

“It’s not my lake, it is all of our lake, and we should all be stewards of our lake,” he said.

Castanet reached out to Lake Country City Hall, which is aware of the dumping, but said it does not fall under its jurisdiction.

Coun. Blair Ireland said he is aggressively investigating the incident and has been notified by multiple residents.

“The picture I was sent (showed) quite a bit of dirt spread across quite a bit of the lake, and there are a lot private water systems there. Who knows what’s in that soil?” he said.

Ireland added that in order to fix erosion, there are multiple steps that must be taken.

“It’s certainly not what most communities do when they place materials in the water,” he said.

Large rocks have been recently used in Lake Country to stop erosion, as dirt could just wash away with another storm.

“It is everyone's water source here in the valley. We have to make sure it is done properly, safely and environmentally,” he said.

A request has been submitted by Castanet to the provincial government for information on the incident and if the individuals have a permit for the work.

