Kelowna  

Don't replace that dock yet

Don't be too eager to replace your dock.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says property owners need to have provincial permits before rebuilding any docks that may have been destroyed or floated away during wind-driven flooding.

“Residents must not remove docks or floating infrastructure that has blown onto the foreshore until local authorities provide direction,” says the EOC.

Approval is needed from the province for construction on Crown land, beginning at the high-water mark of 343 metres above sea level and will be required to follow municipal bylaws.

“The province’s Licence of Occupation contains requirements for the permitted length, shape, siting, setbacks and materials of docks,” says the EOC.

For more information, visit this link.

