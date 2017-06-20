42868
40211

Kelowna  

Missing plane: search over

- | Story: 199943

Alanna Kelly

It's not the outcome the Royal Canadian Air Force was hoping for.

The search for a missing B.C. couple last seen taking off in a plane from Cranbrook has officially come to an end.

It’s been 13 days of relentless searching by the RCAF and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.

“We’ve searched 575 hours in the air, over 37,000 square kilometres over the course of the search,” said Lt.-Col. Bryn Elliott.

Alex Simons, 21, who was piloting the plane, and Sidney Robillard, 24, took off in the Piper Warrior on June 8 from Lethbridge. They were expected to arrive in Kamloops, but never arrived.

More than 200 people have been involved in the search.

“We’ve gotten to search the entire area and some higher probability areas more than once, and now that we haven’t found anything, we are satisfied that we can stand down,” said Elliott.

Two aircraft are scouring back over high-probability areas for the seventh time on Tuesday, but will pack up their search at the end of the day.

Elliot said the thing that has been against them is the terrain.

“The wingspan of the airplane is 35 feet, the area we are searching is very high mountains up to 10,000 feet. The airplane was white, we are looking in areas that still have snow. Our crews were experiencing snow, hail, rain in there, and the canopy is so dense," he said.

“We searched it to an excellent level, but it wasn’t the outcome we were looking for, unfortunately."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3040234
1957 Capistran Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,100,000
more details
40645


42948


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dill
Dill Kelowna SPCA >


41323


40946


Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class

Galleries
Human history is full of gruesome power struggles, cruel executions, sickening genocides, famine, disease, and sometimes seems...
Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class (2)
Galleries
The best part, however, is that almost all of these...
Man pranks travelers at airport with stickers that look exactly like electrical outlets
Must Watch
This is a terrible thing to do to fellow human beings. But...
Miley Cyrus feuding with Dolce & Gabbana designer
Music
Miley Cyrus has sparked a feud with Dolce & Gabbana designer...
Giant bump in the highway
Must Watch
The most disappointing part is when some cars start to figure it...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42607