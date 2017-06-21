42998
Flooding: will they sue?

As Okanagan Lake slowly starts to recede, rumours are beginning to swirl about the possibility of a class-action lawsuit over this spring's flooding crisis.

Whether that's just angry homeowners railing against Mother Nature or a legitimate groundswell of discontent remains to be seen.

But if a suit were launched, who could be sued, and for what damages?

Lawyer Andrew Prior at Pihl Law in Kelowna says there's no clear-cut answer – and he has yet to hear of any class-action suit being pondered.

And he should know. Prior deals extensively with waterfront legal issues, such as the construction of docks and access to the foreshore.

"I haven't heard anything," said Prior. "I've seen some chatter on message boards, but nothing concrete."

As far as who could potentially be sued, Prior said such cases often start "deliberately broad and may be refined over time as information comes forward on who made Decision X."

Complicating the matter is management of Okanagan Lake involves all three levels of government, most significantly provincial, he added.

Two aspects limit the ability to sue governments, he said. These are the federal Crown Liability and Proceedings Act and "at law" general limits on the ability to sue over policy decisions.

Governments are often called upon "to make decisions best decided at the ballot box" and not in a court of law, said Prior.

He said it would not be appropriate for him – or any other lawyer – to comment on whether the grounds exist for such a lawsuit without a great deal more information. That would be up to those seeking to sue.

Using building inspection as an example, he said policy decisions may be made to limit the nature of inspections or to rely on experts. The general structure is not something a court can review, but during a specific inspection, there is a "duty of care" that if not met can give rise to liability.

As well, regulation of bodies of water can be complex and must balance competing interests, further muddying the waters.

Prior said such a suit, if launched, would have a fairly narrow scope, and it is still early days.

There's a strong likelihood a case like this would be handled by a law firm out of Vancouver that specializes in class action litigation, he added.

If that happens, the lawyer handling the suit would publicly announce it. The lawyer would typically represent a single client, and if the case is certified, the order would set out whether the proposed class of individuals are automatically in the case, or whether they have to opt in.

