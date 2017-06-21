42998
Kelowna  

TIER Support shut down

A Kelowna support network for people with developmental disabilities is facing closure.

TIER Support Services is being shut down by Community Living BC on June 30, following an extensive audit.

Thompson Community Services will take over effective July 1.

TIER started in 1987 and provides support to individuals with disabilities on referral from CLBC.

An anonymous source said: "There are a number of unaccountable hours that should have gone to support people with disabilities." 

The unaccounted hours and dollars are said to be in the hundreds of thousands.

Asked about the discrepancy, CLBC responded in a statement:

"Community Living BC and Tier Support Services are involved in a dispute resolution process, so we cannot comment on the matter, other than to confirm these facts.

"CLBC provided 60-day notice of cancellation of contracts with Tier Support Services, effective June 30, 2017. Services will continue to be provided to individuals and families after June by an experienced interim provider, Thompson Community Services. CLBC has explained the change to affected individuals and families and connected them to their new provider.

"CLBC funds services for adults with development disabilities through hundreds of agencies, and has procedures for monitoring contracts, conducting reviews and resolving disputes. At any time either party can choose to terminate a contract without cause."

"In this case, CLBC delivered notice after unsuccessful efforts to resolve a dispute over hours of service delivered by TIER," said CLBC communications director Randy Schmidt. 

36520


39641


