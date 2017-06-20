How long till lake normal?

Photo: Contributed

Summer could be half over by the time Okanagan Lake is "back to normal."

In a best-case scenario, the lake is expected to drop to its usual "full pool" by Aug. 4.

To bring Okanagan Lake back to that level – 342.48 metres above sea level – a lot of water must flow out of the dam at the Penticton River Channel.

As of Tuesday morning, the lake was sitting at 343.177 metres above sea level, or roughly 70 centimetres above full pool.

Per week, the amount of water being sent through the dam equals about 11 cm of depth on the lake.

Not counting rain and the last of the snowpack melt, full pool is six and a half weeks away still.

Shaun Reimer, head of public safety and protection for the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, says it's all weather dependent.

"As the weather fluctuates, so does the lake level. On average, Penticton lets out 10.5 to 11 cm a week. Right now, it could be anytime in August before the lake reaches full pool," Reimer said.

He added: "looking back to past years, particularly 1991 as we got into the full swing of summer, we saw roughly a 1.5 cm drop per day. That can all change if we have cloudy and rainy periods."

