Lake continues slow fall

Photo: Denise Egan The level of Okanagan Lake continues to drop

The level off Okanagan Lake continues its downward progression.

As of 4:30 Tuesday morning, the lake level sat at 343.177 metres above sea level. That's a fall of four millimetres from Monday.

Kalamalka Lake is down two centimetres from Sunday. It's at 392.347 metres above sea level.

Officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre say the current forecast is good news for those keeping a close eye on flood waters and barriers.

The high pressure ridge over the valley means warm temperatures and fairly stable conditions.

Some wind is in the forecast for Tuesday with some gusts from 30 to 50 kilometres an hour possible late this morning and again late this evening.

Flood barriers along Mill Creek east of Pandosy Street in Kelowna were being dismantled Monday, however, officials remind those along the lake to keep their barriers in place with the big lake still about 70 centimetres above ideal levels.