OC, city solidify relationship

Photo: Wayne Moore Mayor Colin Basran signs an MOU under the watchful eye of OC president Jim Hamilton.

The City of Kelowna and Okanagan College put to paper what has been understood for decades.

Mayor Colin Basran and college president Jim Hamilton signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions Monday afternoon in council chambers.

The MOU focuses on shared commitments between the two parties, but also identifies five areas where both feel there is opportunity for additional collaboration.

Those include:

Applied research, learning and innovation

Land use, infrastructure and campus planning

Community involvement and volunteerism

Operations, programming and services

Sustainability practices/programs

Community planning and strategic investment director Doug Gilchrist says the MOU is a non-binding, perpetual agreement that solidifies a commitment between the city and the college.

"Since the college was opened by WAC Bennett in 1963, they have been contributing to the vibrancy of our entire region," said Gilchrist.

"The MOU presented for council today i aimed at recognizing the value of our relationship with Okanagan College, and to give staff, councils and boards of the future direction, and the permission to continue to leverage that partnership for the benefit of all citizens."