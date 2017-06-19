43096
42994

Kelowna  

Plane search scaled back

- | Story: 199897

A military spokesman says the search for a small plane and two passengers missing in British Columbia has been reduced.

Rear Admiral Art McDonald says more than 70 Royal Canadian Air Force personnel and 137 volunteers have scoured more than 37,500 kilometres searching for the Piper Warrior plane since it was reported missing on June 8.

The aircraft was flying from Lethbridge, Alta., to Kamloops and two people are believed to have been on board — pilot Alex Simons, 21, of Kamloops, and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, 21, of Lethbridge.

The plane was last spotted in Cranbrook, where the pair stopped for fuel.

McDonald says the aircraft was equipped with an electronic locating device, but no viable signals were detected during the search.

He says a further search is not planned unless new evidence emerges indicating a strong likelihood of locating survivors.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3062811
875 Hammer Avenue
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$689,900
more details
41380




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shakespeare
Shakespeare Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42635


Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017

Galleries
A high flying edition of Monday Sports Gifs is here! untitled Slam Dunk… Referee breaks the laws of probability during Copa...
Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Race your way through some of the best highlights! untitled...
Passenger spots huge gas leak while waiting for United flight to take off
Must Watch
The passenger said she and her husband seemed to be the only...
Pamela Anderson declares love for Julian Assange in online letter
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson declared her love for controversial WikiLeaks...
Guy jumps over flower bed in golf cart, all goes as expected
Must Watch
Golf cart jumping should be the next Olympic sport.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42798