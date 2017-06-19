Flood closes Creekside

Photo: District of Lake Country An unforeseen sprinkler activation has forced closure of the Creekside Theatre.

Flood waters have prompted an early closure of the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.

But, these flood waters came from internal, not external sources.

An unforeseen, and unfortunate sprinkler activation Monday has forced closure of the theatre until further notice.

In a tweet sent out early this evening, officials with the District of Lake Country say the theatre was scheduled to be shut down during July and August for maintenance.

"This incident adds the extra 10 days of June to the closure," the tweet stated.

"If you had booked the theatre for use over the next two weeks, the theatre manager will be in contact with you directly.