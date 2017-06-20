Give us back the beach

The flooding crisis the Okanagan is enduring could give the province a chance to come to the aid of residents who feel they have been denied unfettered access to Kelowna's foreshore.

Many docks, wharves, fences and walls have been damaged, or destroyed as a result of rising flood waters and waves.

Many of those do not adhere to provincial guidelines.

Mayor Colin Basran said in open council Monday it is his hope public access is protected as new construction and repairs are made.

"The province's licence of occupation states docks, fences an d walls must not block pedestrian access from the high water mark and the low water mark," said Basran.

"It will be a number of weeks before the lake is low enough for reconstruction work to begin...so, we'll be looking for the province to give more direction, and the appropriate resources, on the rebuilding process."

There are several bylaws and provincial regulations in place, however, many structures have been constructed which do not adhere to those regulations.

"We are optimistic the province will enforce its regulations and, as such, resource the appropriate departments to make sure that takes place.

"I'm hearing from a lot of people about what they would like to see happen, and that's legal access to areas where they are entitled to do so."

However, Basran says the issue is not necessarily black and white.

There are some lakefront owners who own water lots. Their property goes into the lake, he says. So, it's not as easy as saying people have free and easy access.

Basran says he has written Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson, the minister responsible, asking for some direction as to how the process will work over the coming months.

Something Basran said won't be happening is a city built promenade or boardwalk along the entire foreshore of Okanagan Lake controlled by the city.

The idea has been making the rounds on social media.

"If there is an expectation at this point in our community that there is going to be a community boardwalk along the entire waterfront, that is completely false.

"It has not been budgeted for, and it is nowhere in our plans. It's not something council has even been discussing."