Sandbags moved, for some

Photo: Denise Egan

Redeployment of sandbags continued Monday in Kelowna, in areas upstream from creek banks and away from the lake.

Crews removed sandbags in some areas east of Abbott Street, along Burne Avenue and in downtown Kelowna.

Some of those sandbags were redeployed in other locations, as needed.

Areas of redeployment include:

Mill Creek – upstream of Abbott Street

Bellevue Creek – all

Brandts Creek – upstream of Richter Street

Fascieux Creek – upstream of Gordon Drive

Scotty Creek - all

Middle Vernon Creek – upstream of Woodsdale Road

Residents looking to bolster flood protection measures can visit www.cordemergency.ca/map to find locations of pre-filled sandbags, sandbags and sand.

Planning and assessment for the removal and disposal of sandbags and flood debris, including docks and floating infrastructure, is underway. When the time comes, information on sandbag removal, and what to do with debris, will be posted.