Sandbags moved, for some

Photo: Denise Egan
Redeployment of sandbags continued Monday in Kelowna, in areas upstream from creek banks and away from the lake.
Crews removed sandbags in some areas east of Abbott Street, along Burne Avenue and in downtown Kelowna.
Some of those sandbags were redeployed in other locations, as needed.
Areas of redeployment include:
- Mill Creek – upstream of Abbott Street
- Bellevue Creek – all
- Brandts Creek – upstream of Richter Street
- Fascieux Creek – upstream of Gordon Drive
- Scotty Creek - all
- Middle Vernon Creek – upstream of Woodsdale Road
Residents looking to bolster flood protection measures can visit www.cordemergency.ca/map to find locations of pre-filled sandbags, sandbags and sand.
Planning and assessment for the removal and disposal of sandbags and flood debris, including docks and floating infrastructure, is underway. When the time comes, information on sandbag removal, and what to do with debris, will be posted.