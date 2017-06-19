Locals off to Kids Games

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna has 14 athletes heading to Kaunas, Lithuania, for the International Children’s Summer Games.

The Team Kelowna squad ranges in age from 12 to 15 and will be competing in swimming, sailing and beach volleyball.

Four coaches, a head of delegation and a city representative will be joining them at the Games, July 4-9.

The Games are recognized by the International Olympic Committee and will attract more than 1,700 young athletes from 91 different cities around the world.

Kelowna hosted the International Children’s Winter Games in 2011.

“Thanks to the support of the community here in Kelowna, we have participated in each Games since we hosted in 2011, winning 20 medals in just six years," said Heather Schneider, president of the International Children’s Games Kelowna legacy committee.

The Team Kelowna delegation includes: