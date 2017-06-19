42598
42992

Kelowna  

Sentencing in bridge chaos

- | Story: 199840

A man who has pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to a guns-drawn police arrest that closed the William R. Bennett bridge will be sentenced this afternoon.

Both the Crown and defence read their arguments Monday morning.

Ryan Regan, 33 of Oliver, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of vehicle, flight from police and assault with a weapon on Jan. 12., and also pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property in excess of $5,000 on Jan. 5.

“I can’t apologize more than to the people I put at risk that day, completely uncalled for, caused absolute mayhem on the public,” Regan told the court.

Regan and Michael Dennison, 25, were arrested after a police chase from Penticton to the bridge.

A green Oldsmobile drove onto the shoulder and accelerated quickly towards a road block set up in West Kelowna.

“The vehicle (was) ... weaving in and out of traffic, jumping curbs,” Crown counsel said. “Regan backed his car up forcefully into the front of a police car that was fully stopped, damaging it extensively.”

A citizen driving a semi on the bridge eventually blocked the suspect vehicle in.

Regan admits to being high on crystal meth during the incident.

“I don’t know where my head was at. The adrenalin was so high and I had no control over it,” Regan said.

The Crown is seeking a jail sentence of three years. Defence asked for two years.

The judge said she would have her decision by the end of the day.

Dennison, the co-accused, was given six months for dangerous driving, but after credit for time served, he will remain in jail for 75 more days. He was recently released from jail prior to January's incident, after serving 102 days for theft of a vehicle and dangerous operation of vehicle. He was on probation and a driving prohibition when he was arrested.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3102601
1071 Henderson Drive
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$789,900
more details
42806


42948


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shakespeare
Shakespeare Kelowna SPCA >


39640


39831


Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017

Galleries
A high flying edition of Monday Sports Gifs is here! untitled Slam Dunk… Referee breaks the laws of probability during Copa...
Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Race your way through some of the best highlights! untitled...
Passenger spots huge gas leak while waiting for United flight to take off
Must Watch
The passenger said she and her husband seemed to be the only...
Pamela Anderson declares love for Julian Assange in online letter
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson declared her love for controversial WikiLeaks...
Guy jumps over flower bed in golf cart, all goes as expected
Must Watch
Golf cart jumping should be the next Olympic sport.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42799