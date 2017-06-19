Sentencing in bridge chaos

Photo: @Raymoz50 Police swarm the bridge in an armed pursuit of a vehicle driving dangerously on Jan. 12, 2017.

A man who has pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to a guns-drawn police arrest that closed the William R. Bennett bridge will be sentenced this afternoon.

Both the Crown and defence read their arguments Monday morning.

Ryan Regan, 33 of Oliver, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of vehicle, flight from police and assault with a weapon on Jan. 12., and also pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property in excess of $5,000 on Jan. 5.

“I can’t apologize more than to the people I put at risk that day, completely uncalled for, caused absolute mayhem on the public,” Regan told the court.

Regan and Michael Dennison, 25, were arrested after a police chase from Penticton to the bridge.

A green Oldsmobile drove onto the shoulder and accelerated quickly towards a road block set up in West Kelowna.

“The vehicle (was) ... weaving in and out of traffic, jumping curbs,” Crown counsel said. “Regan backed his car up forcefully into the front of a police car that was fully stopped, damaging it extensively.”

A citizen driving a semi on the bridge eventually blocked the suspect vehicle in.

Regan admits to being high on crystal meth during the incident.

“I don’t know where my head was at. The adrenalin was so high and I had no control over it,” Regan said.

The Crown is seeking a jail sentence of three years. Defence asked for two years.

The judge said she would have her decision by the end of the day.

Dennison, the co-accused, was given six months for dangerous driving, but after credit for time served, he will remain in jail for 75 more days. He was recently released from jail prior to January's incident, after serving 102 days for theft of a vehicle and dangerous operation of vehicle. He was on probation and a driving prohibition when he was arrested.