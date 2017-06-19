41299
39499

Kelowna  

Legacy lives on at UBCO

- | Story: 199830

 

Two bronze deer have taken up permanent residency at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

The statues are a tribute to former undergraduate student River Sidley, who died suddenly in 2014 and received a posthumous bachelor of science degree the following June.

The artwork was created by River’s father, David, a sculptor from Rossland, B.C. 

“In appreciation of UBC Okanagan, and in honour of River, I decided to install these sculptures on the campus,” he said. “Hopefully, they will be enjoyed for years to come and remind people of my son.”

“The sculpture is a moving tribute from a parent to his departed son," said UBC Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal Deborah Buszard. 

The family also donated to create an endowment fund in his memory to award UBC Okanagan students pursuing additional studies at the Bamfield Marine Science Centre.

“We wanted to carry on River’s potential, and it’s been really meaningful for us because we’ve been able to see the recipients, and we have formed relationships with new students. That’s been very energizing for us,” said his mother, Louise. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3088709
214-135 Ziprick Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,900
more details
40637


42750


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shakespeare
Shakespeare Kelowna SPCA >


41324


40230


Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017

Galleries
A high flying edition of Monday Sports Gifs is here! untitled Slam Dunk… Referee breaks the laws of probability during Copa...
Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Race your way through some of the best highlights! untitled...
Passenger spots huge gas leak while waiting for United flight to take off
Must Watch
The passenger said she and her husband seemed to be the only...
Pamela Anderson declares love for Julian Assange in online letter
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson declared her love for controversial WikiLeaks...
Guy jumps over flower bed in golf cart, all goes as expected
Must Watch
Golf cart jumping should be the next Olympic sport.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41786
39499