Legacy lives on at UBCO

Photo: UBC Okanagan

Two bronze deer have taken up permanent residency at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

The statues are a tribute to former undergraduate student River Sidley, who died suddenly in 2014 and received a posthumous bachelor of science degree the following June.

The artwork was created by River’s father, David, a sculptor from Rossland, B.C.

“In appreciation of UBC Okanagan, and in honour of River, I decided to install these sculptures on the campus,” he said. “Hopefully, they will be enjoyed for years to come and remind people of my son.”

“The sculpture is a moving tribute from a parent to his departed son," said UBC Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal Deborah Buszard.

The family also donated to create an endowment fund in his memory to award UBC Okanagan students pursuing additional studies at the Bamfield Marine Science Centre.

“We wanted to carry on River’s potential, and it’s been really meaningful for us because we’ve been able to see the recipients, and we have formed relationships with new students. That’s been very energizing for us,” said his mother, Louise.