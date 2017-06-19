Water advisory lifted

41299
The City of Kelowna and Interior Health have lifted a water-quality advisory for residents and businesses located north of and including K.L.O. Road.

However, an advisory for those south of K.L.O Road remains in place.

The advisory was issued May 12 for all residents and businesses on the City of Kelowna water utility, after elevated turbidity levels were noted at city water intakes. 

“We’ve been monitoring turbidity levels, and the Poplar Point intake now has consistently low levels allowing us to lift the advisory for the north part of our utility area,” says utility spokesman Ed Hoppe. “We’ve also seen an improvement in the water intakes that feed the south part of Kelowna, but lake levels are still high and turbidity has been fluctuating. We’ll lift that part of the advisory as soon as we are confident turbidity levels have returned to normal.

This was the first time the city has needed to issue an advisory in over 20 years, Hoppe noted.

Meanwhile, Kelowna residents can learn more about integration of the city's water providers at a meeting on Tuesday.

The first phase, which will cost $63.7 million, includes separating domestic and agricultural systems in Southeast Kelowna. It will also deliver a sustainable water supply to customers with the South Okanagan Mission Irrigation District.

The public information session takes place 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at South Kelowna Centennial Park.

“Many details of the infrastructure project, SEKID transition and agriculture rates are still in planning phases,” said Ron Westlake, City of Kelowna project manager.

“The information session is intended to give interested residents an idea of the scope of the project, enable them to determine how they might be affected by the different aspects and ensure that they keep up-to-date with future information as it becomes available.”

Integration of the SEKID system into the city's should be complete by 2020.

