Kelowna  

Sunshine all week

Madison Erhardt

Okanagan Lake dropped one centimetre from Sunday afternoon and now sits at 343.181 metres above sea level.

More good news, the BC Wildlife Service crews will be in the Burne Avenue area today as well as downtown Kelowna removing sandbags.

"We no longer have a concern for the homes and businesses east of Pandosy, but everything west is still a concern," Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre communications officer, Jason Luciw said. 

Protective barriers by the lake remain in place, and sandbags will only be removed along creeks. 

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny days all week. 

By Monday afternoon Kelowna will see a high of 25 C with a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers later in the day. 

Tuesday is calling for sunshine and a high of 26 degrees. 

Wednesday is sunny and 32 C. 

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all looking beautiful with highs from 26 to 29 C. 

"If this week turns out as predicted, then we are in good shape," Luciw said.

