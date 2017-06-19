Removing some sandbags

42877
Okanagan Lake dropped 1 cm from Sunday afternoon and now sits at 343.181 metres above sea level.

"We are glad to see the 1 cm drop, but we are still 70 centimetres above the normal lake level for this time of year," said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre communications officer, Jason Luciw.

Kal Lake dropped 6 millimtres from yesterday and now sits at 393.361 metres above sea level.

Luciw stresses that protective barriers around the lake stay in place.

"Residents should still keep protective measures in place, however the BC Wildlife Service crews will be in the Burne Avenue area as well as downtown Kelowna removing sandbags. We no longer have a concern for the homes and businesses east of Pandosy, but everything west is still a concern, Luciw said. 

"Last week Okanagan Lake dropped 5 cms, so if you do the math to get it down 70 cms we still have awhile to go," Luciw added. 

For the most up to date flooding information you can visit www.cordemergency.ca

