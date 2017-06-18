Coming back for years

Nicholas Johansen

The GolfBC Championship wraps up in Kelowna on Sunday with one golfer grabbing his first Mackenzie Tour title.

Robby Shelton shot a 2-under 69 on Sunday at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club to win the championship.

The former University of Alabama standout closed out with a seven-footer for birdie at the 72nd hole to win.

“It means a lot. Just to win anywhere is so exciting. Just to know that my game’s there and to finally get one done feels great,” said Shelton.

Shelton won by one over Camarillo, California’s Johnny Ruiz, Danville, California’s Cody Blick and Ridgeway, Virginia’s Adam Webb.

“Somebody told me when I was walking off the green that I won, and then it hit me,” said Shelton. “I still have to play well the rest of this season, but to get a win early on is huge and does a lot for my confidence.

Shelton now becomes the first player to hold the solo lead after every round of an event since Joel Dahmen at the 2014 Syncrude Boreal Open presented by AECON.

It appears the tour will be back in Kelowna for quite some time.

“This event is quickly becoming one of our best events,” said Scott Pritchard, vice-president Mackenzie Tour. “The people of Kelowna really supported it, we had over 300 volunteers helping out.”

Hugh Vassos tournament director, said he hopes to build the tournament and keep it here in Kelowna for years.

“People really enjoy golf here, it is a golf community and they really accepted us into the community,” said Vassos.

Funds from the tournament will be donated to the Red Cross to help those who have had difficulty with flooding.

“We looked at the community and what people are dealing with with the flooding situation and we want to be part of the community so for us to help out was very important,” said Vassos.