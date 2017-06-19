43096
Car show vrooms on

Alanna Kelly

A change in venue couldn’t put the brakes on the Boyd Autobody Father’s Day Car Show.

More than 600 vehicles took part, including cars, trucks, boats and motorcycles, and it seems like this year had more people in attendance then ever before.

“I am going to say 20,000… I actually think there might be more here than we had at City Park,” said general manager Methal Abougoush.

Flooding concerns at City Park caused the show to be moved to McCurdy Place, which was filled to the brim with all manner of specialty vehicles.

“A lot of thanks to my neighbours. They rallied around us and allowed us to come in and bombard their business, and they just instantly were such great support,” said Abougoush.

Along with classics and new vehicles, Mark Woman from Velocity TV’s Graveyard Cars was at the show, signing autographs.

Participants said they didn’t mind the change in venue and couldn’t miss the event.

“We are raising money today for the professional firefighters society for their burn fund,” said Krista Chisholm, marketing manager.

The funds will help accomodate families who have to travel to be with loved ones undergoing treatment.

