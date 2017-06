Photo: Contributed Stock image of RCMP rescue boat.

RCMP Marine Rescue is on route to two kayakers in distress in Lake Country.

The call came in around 4 p.m., near Marble Ledge Drive, near Lakestone Drive for two people needing to be rescued on Okanagan Lake.

Crews are on route and a witness from scene made the call.

Firefighters in Lake Country were called to assist in the rescue.

No further information is available at this time.