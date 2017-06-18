15 planes search for missing

42377
A total of 15 aircraft are involved in a search Sunday for two people whose small plane went missing ten days ago on a flight from Cranbrook to Kamloops.

Ten civilian and five military aircraft, including three helicopters, continue to follow the mountainous terrain between the two cities for any sign of the missing four-seater Piper Warrior PA28-161, according to a spokesperson for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Kelowna.

The civilian aircraft are piloted and manned by CASARA volunteers who assist the Canadian Forces in rescue operations.

The missing plane was piloted by 21-year-old Alex Simons. His girlfriend, 24-year-old Sidney Robillard was onboard as well. The plane left Cranbrook on June 9th, but never arrived at its destination in Kamloops.

