Kelowna  

Okanagan Lake down a bit

Okanagan Lake's massive water level dropped slightly overnight to sit at 343.184 metres above sea level, according to real-time hydrometric data provided by the Emergency Operations Centre in Kelowna Sunday morning.

Operations staff report "no issues with winds or erosion" at this time, said Ross Kotscherofski, EOC spokesperson.

Kalamalka Lake also dropped a fraction overnight to now stand at 392.367, he said.

All flood protection barriers should remain in place at this time.

Castanet will release more information as it becomes available. 
