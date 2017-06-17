Lake drops slightly

41299
Okanagan Lake continues to go down, but it still has a long way to go before it reaches normal pool.

Carla Weadon, public information officer with the EOC, said the lake went down five millimetres overnight.

“It's still 72 centimetres above full pool. We are all thrilled that it is trending down, but we have 72 cm to go. We are in it for the long haul. We are anticipating high lake levels for an extended period of time,” said Weadon.

Weadon said any wind or rain could cause problems and residents still need to be mindful of that.

“People still have to reinforce the protective measures they have in place because any wind event or rain event is of considerable concern,” she said. “Along the foreshore we have a long way to go.”

With the exception of properties along the lake, sandbags that have not been in contact with water for at least two weeks can be removed.

These include properties along Mill Creek, upstream of Pandosy Street, Brandts Creek, upstream of Richter Street, Fascieux Creek, upstream of Gordon Drive, Scotty Creek and Middle Vernon Creek, upstream of Woodsdale Road.

And as the weather warms up and people head outdoors, Weadon said the lake level is not the only concern.

As a fire along the Westside last week showed, the hills are drying out and people need to be careful in the woods.

“It's the fourth wettest spring in history, but it is dry out there, so we have to take the same precautions that we would any other year,” she said.

