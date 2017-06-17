42598
42379

Kelowna  

A gem of a show

- | Story: 199705

Madison Erhardt

The greatest treasure hunt in Kelowna is here. 

The Kelowna Gem and Mineral Show features 40 gem, mineral and jewelry vendors from across Canada. 

"This is our first time in Kelowna, so we are pretty excited to be here. There is everything from fossils to minerals, stones, crystals, gems, jewelry and beads," said assistant organizer Rosemary Hunt. 

"These are always a big draw for crystal enthusiasts. People have huge collections and bring them here to show us and purchase new crystals.... It is also a great place for beginners if people are just starting to get into this sort of thing, " Hunt added. 

The show is on at the Kelowna Curling Club. It opened Friday and continues through Sunday. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3089085
11581 Rogers Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$20,000
more details
41380


42166


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sprinkles
Sprinkles Kelowna SPCA >


41324


40946


Carpenters prank

Must Watch
Not the sharpest tool in the shed, but he meant well!
Daily Dose – June 17, 2017
Daily Dose
Fly your way through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 17, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Surf your way through!
Charlize Theron and Gabriel Aubry spark dating rumors
Showbiz
Charlize Theron and Halle Berry’s ex Gabriel Aubry have...
TGIF Gifs – June 16, 2017
Galleries
Get excited for some TGIF Gifs to take you into the weekend!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41786