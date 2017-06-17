A gem of a show

Madison Erhardt

The greatest treasure hunt in Kelowna is here.

The Kelowna Gem and Mineral Show features 40 gem, mineral and jewelry vendors from across Canada.

"This is our first time in Kelowna, so we are pretty excited to be here. There is everything from fossils to minerals, stones, crystals, gems, jewelry and beads," said assistant organizer Rosemary Hunt.

"These are always a big draw for crystal enthusiasts. People have huge collections and bring them here to show us and purchase new crystals.... It is also a great place for beginners if people are just starting to get into this sort of thing, " Hunt added.

The show is on at the Kelowna Curling Club. It opened Friday and continues through Sunday.