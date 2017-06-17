Wine, dine, save ecosystem

Photo: Nature Trust of BC

Dine on some of the Okanagan's best food, drink some of the valley's best wine – and feel good about it, because you'll be helping preserve a threatened and scenic Okanagan ecosystem.

This year's Nature Trust of BC fundraiser, Earth, Wind, Fire, returns next weekend at the Delta Grand Hotel.

Its objective is to conserve a 35.4-hectare parcel on the east side of Skaha Lake, south of Penticton.

This property would expand the Trust's existing Skaha Lake complex, part of a larger wildlife management area that encompasses 6,491 hectares and is prime bighorn sheep habitat.

The steep terrain and benchlands include grasslands at lower levels, transitioning through mixed forest at the mid-level, to rocky terrain at higher elevations. It includes three of the four biogeoclimatic zones of conservation concern in B.C. – bunchgrass, ponderosa pine, and Interior Douglas fir.

The area has species and ecosystems not found anywhere else in Canada, and in some cases the world. It is also home to the white-throated swift and western rattlesnake.

The estimated project cost is $1.3 million, which includes land acquisition, legal, appraisal and land management.

Guests at the June 24 gala will enjoy food from chefs Rod Butters, Bernard Casavant, Jesse Croy, Ross Derrick, Willi Franz, Kai Karoll, Stu Klassen, Jeremy Luypen, and Iain Rennie, as well as matched wine pairings from wineries throughout the region.

A live auction and dance follow the dining.

Tickets are $175 and can be purchased at naturetrust.bc.ca or by calling 1-866-288-7878.