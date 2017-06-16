42377
Some sandbags can go

As Okanagan Lake's rapid rise appears to have come to a halt, some residents can begin removing sandbags from their properties.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says that with the exception of properties along the lake, sandbags that have not been in contact with water for at least two weeks can be removed.

These include properties along Mill Creek, upstream of Pandosy Street, Brandts Creek, upstream of Richter Street, Fascieux Creek, upstream of Gordon Drive, Scotty Creek and Middle Vernon Creek, upstream of Woodsdale Road.

Local governments will begin co-ordinating the removal of sandbags. Residents will not be charged for the removal.

Officials are urging residents not to empty their sandbags onto beaches or into creeks.

While recovery efforts are co-ordinated, residents can drop off sandbags at their own cost to the Cook Road boat launch outside the Hotel Eldorado, the Apple Bowl parking lot on Burtch Road, or the Beasley Park parking lot in Lake Country.

Properties along Okanagan Lake and those near the mouths of creeks are still at risk of flooding and residents should keep sandbags in place.  

Approximately 1.7 million sandbags, equalling 1,500 truckloads of sand were delivered in the Central Okanagan during the flooding crisis.

