42377
43009

Kelowna  

A different history

- | Story: 199697

While many people are gearing up to celebrate a historic milestone in Canadian history, one group wants people to be aware of a darker part of the past.

Members of the Okanagan Syilx community have launched a fundraising campaign to show the history of their people over the past 150 years.

A statement on their fundraising page paints a much different picture of Canada: Across Canada, all levels of government and many social and cultural groups have been organizing to celebrate the 150th anniversary of confederation, from July 1, 1867 to July 1, 2017. This date is considered by many to be the official beginning of Canada as a country. However, this story about the beginnings of Canada ignores the long history of Indigenous peoples on their lands, and minimizes or ignores entirely how “Canada” takes place through ongoing, violent processes of occupation and displacement– processes that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has labeled cultural genocide.

Members of the Syilx community are looking at different ways to tell their story to Canadians.

'Rethink 150: Indigenous Truth' will use creative interventions in multiple media and multiple locations to tell their stories, “to generate cross-cultural listening and learning, to develop visions of new ways of living together, and to leave a lasting, material legacy that can guide the communities of the Okanagan.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3089085
11581 Rogers Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$20,000
more details
40637


39776


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sprinkles
Sprinkles Kelowna SPCA >


39640


39831


Carpenters prank

Must Watch
Not the sharpest tool in the shed, but he meant well!
Daily Dose – June 17, 2017
Daily Dose
Fly your way through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 17, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Surf your way through!
Charlize Theron and Gabriel Aubry spark dating rumors
Showbiz
Charlize Theron and Halle Berry’s ex Gabriel Aubry have...
TGIF Gifs – June 16, 2017
Galleries
Get excited for some TGIF Gifs to take you into the weekend!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41629