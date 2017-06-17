A different history

While many people are gearing up to celebrate a historic milestone in Canadian history, one group wants people to be aware of a darker part of the past.

Members of the Okanagan Syilx community have launched a fundraising campaign to show the history of their people over the past 150 years.

A statement on their fundraising page paints a much different picture of Canada: Across Canada, all levels of government and many social and cultural groups have been organizing to celebrate the 150th anniversary of confederation, from July 1, 1867 to July 1, 2017. This date is considered by many to be the official beginning of Canada as a country. However, this story about the beginnings of Canada ignores the long history of Indigenous peoples on their lands, and minimizes or ignores entirely how “Canada” takes place through ongoing, violent processes of occupation and displacement– processes that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has labeled cultural genocide.

Members of the Syilx community are looking at different ways to tell their story to Canadians.

'Rethink 150: Indigenous Truth' will use creative interventions in multiple media and multiple locations to tell their stories, “to generate cross-cultural listening and learning, to develop visions of new ways of living together, and to leave a lasting, material legacy that can guide the communities of the Okanagan.”