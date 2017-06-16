41299
Kelowna  

Dealership jumps the gun

Owners of a new car dealership on Finns Road may have put the cart before the horse – or in this case, the shovel before the horse.

A week ago, ground was broken on a new Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo dealership on Finns Road. Coun. Luke Stack took part in the ceremony.

Except the development has yet to receive council approval.

That is expected to happen on Monday, when council is asked to approve the development permit.

The permit determines form, character and look of a development. It must be issued before a final building permit, which gives the go-ahead for construction.

Stack says he was filling in for the mayor that day and was unaware the development had not been approved.

At the unofficial groundbreaking, owners suggested the dealership would be up and running by the fall of next year.

In the report for Monday's meeting, city staff offered support for the dealership, saying it fits into the context
of the existing area and is consistent with the neighbouring development pattern.

The application is expected to pass.

