$5 million for new CT scan

A $5 million fundraising initiative will help bring a PET/CT technology to local cancer patients.

The B.C. Cancer Foundation initiative will bring the scanner to the BC Cancer Agency’s Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre for the Southern Interior. With more than 5,000 new cancer diagnoses expected this year in the region, the time to bring this essential diagnostic tool to Kelowna is now.

Each year, more than 900 patients must travel from the Southern Interior to the B.C. Cancer Agency Vancouver Centre for a CT scan.

“With a growing and aging provincial population, cancer incidence is expected to increase and we are committed to bolstering cancer care in the Southern Interior,” says Sarah Roth, President & CEO of the BC Cancer Foundation.

“Today we bring good news to cancer patients in the community with a goal to raise $5 million for PET/CT technology.”

Oncologists utilize the results of a patient’s CT scan to accurately plan treatment, monitor treatment effectiveness and detect cancer recurrence. The scan plays an integral role in a patient’s care, as the most precise and detailed cancer diagnostic tool.

“Our mission is to deliver the best cancer care close to home for the people of B.C. Bringing a PET/CT to Kelowna will dramatically improve care for patients in the Southern Interior and add value to our flourishing clinical research programs,” says Dr. Malcolm Moore, President, BC Cancer Agency.

