Kelowna  

New fire chief welcomed

The City of Kelowna didn't have to go very far to find its new fire chief.

Travis Whiting, a deputy chief within the Kelowna Fire Department, was named to the job Friday.

The hiring concluded an extensive search and review of candidates from across the country.

For the past two years, Whiting has served as deputy fire chief, leading the emergency management and fire communications branch of the department.

He spearheaded a number of initiatives in his role, including an upgrade of the fire dispatch service and formalizing the Emergency Operations Immediate Action Team.

Prior to his move to Kelowna, Whiting served as senior manager of protective services for the Capital Regional District in Victoria. He began his career as a paid-on-call firefighter in Williams Lake.

Whiting has also earned a bachelor of commerce in entrepreneurial management from Royal Roads University, and is completing his local government aAdministration certificate through Capilano College.

