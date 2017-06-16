Rutland murder in court

42377
A Rutland murder case was back before the courts on Friday.

Chris Ausman, 32, was found dead on the 100 block of Highway 33 just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2014.

Police initially described the death as “suspicious,” then officially called it a homicide several days later.

Almost three years later, on Nov. 18, 2016, police arrested 25-year-old Steven Pirko and charged him with second-degree murder.

Friday's pretrial conference was held to determine the appropriate length of an upcoming preliminary inquiry. The four-day inquiry will determine if the Crown has sufficient evidence to go to trial.

Ausman, a young father, was walking home after a poker game at a friend's house when he was killed.

Pirko has previous convictions for breaking and entering, theft under $5,000 and several breaches of probation.

He currently faces outstanding charges for theft under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance, from July 2016, in addition to the murder charge. He has remained in custody since his arrest in November.

On June 3, 2016, Pirko posted to Facebook that he was out of jail again, and he was “goin legit.”

