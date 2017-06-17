Hotel undergoes redesign

Photo: Westcorp Design changes are being made to the downtown Westcorp Hotel.

Three years after receiving a development permit, all remains quiet on the site of a proposed new downtown Kelowna hotel.

After several delays, Westcorp is now in the process of submitting new design drawings for the hotel on the former Willow Inn site.

According to city planners, meetings between city staff and Westcorp have been taking place.

New design drawings are expected to be received within the next week or so.

The original design called 214 room hotel and conference centre featuring a 24-storey tower.

As part of the design, Westcorp has agreed to purchase a portion of Mill Street for $1.915 million.

The company has also indicated recent flooding will have no impact on design, or construction of the hotel.