Floods dampen real estate

Photo: CTV

The real estate market in the Okanagan has gone slightly soggy, as ongoing flood concerns in the area appear to be driving some prospective buyers away.

Bill Hubbard, a Vernon-based real estate broker, says homes have begun to stay on the market for longer, and fewer of them are selling.

He says the slowdown is unusual because, until a few weeks ago, the red-hot real estate market had been seeing homes sell at a blistering pace, with bidding wars and over-priced offers common.

