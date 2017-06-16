42377
39499

Kelowna  

Flooding dampens real esate

- | Story: 199662

The real estate market in the Okanagan has gone slightly soggy, as ongoing flood concerns in the area appear to be driving some prospective buyers away.

Bill Hubbard, a Vernon-based real estate broker, says homes have begun to stay on the market for longer, and fewer of them are selling.

He says the slowdown is unusual because, until a few weeks ago, the red-hot real estate market had been seeing homes sell at a blistering pace, with bidding wars and over-priced offers common.

For Hubbard's perspective on the phenomenon, as well as how it's affecting Okanagan residents who are buying or selling homes, read the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
1178194
Gates Road
5 bedrooms
$799,000
more details
39638


42948


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Nola
Nola Kelowna SPCA >


39934


42817


TGIF Gifs – June 16, 2017

Galleries
Get excited for some TGIF Gifs to take you into the weekend!   untitled untitled Ferrari Takes Down People untitled When the...
TGIF Gifs – June 16, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Get excited for the weekend!   untitled OH SHIT!! …
Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon panhandle the NYC subway in disguise
Must Watch
Hannah Montana: The New York years.
Katy Perry’s Witness World Wide online experiment a huge hit
Music
Katy Perry's Witness World Wide online experiment was a big...
James Hillier’s astonishing save at Ballagarey Corner, Isle of Man TT
Must Watch
This is a massive motorcycle race held every year in the Isle of...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41465