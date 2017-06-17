42598

Kelowna  

Rental housing proposed

Kelowna city council will review two rezoning applications that would add another 35 rental units in the Rutland area.

One proposal would consolidate properties at 1287 and 1297 Findlay Road into one lot for a 20-unit row housing project.

According to the staff presentation, the proposed complex would feature 20 three-bedroom units accessed from a common driveway, a type of housing currently in low supply.

Each unit would have parking for two vehicles either in a tandem or in a double garage.

Units would have a ground-oriented entrance off the rear that is accessed from a common walkway. The end units have an entrance facing the public street.

Council has said on many occasions it would like to see the development of more three-bedroom housing units, which are in short supply in the city.

A second proposal is for a townhouse on Nickel Road.

The proposal would again seek to consolidate two lots, at 170 and 230 Nickel to make way for the development.

The townhouse row fronting Nickel Rd. is proposed to have seven two-bedroom units. The back row is proposed to have eight three-bedroom units.

Staff are in support of both rezoning applications.

