42377
42993

Kelowna  

Help Heroes do good

- | Story: 199658

Superheroes descended on Kelowna this week, doing good deeds.

The masked and caped crew from Coast Capital Savings performed acts of goodwill on Wednesday, from cleaning tables at a coffee shop, to bagging groceries at a local supermarket, even paying for some shoppers' purchases, and delivering gift bags to youths at the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

The self-titled help Heroes ran around town high-fiving kids and doing good deeds to promote the recent opening of their new branch in Kelowna.

"We are celebrating our arrival by having some fun around town to thank Kelowna for the warm welcome," the company said.

"Everyone can use a helping hand every once in a while."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

39638
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3025530
Investor Alert - Fully Furnished TH
$418,900
more details


42166


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Nola
Nola Kelowna SPCA >


39640


40946


Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon panhandle the NYC subway in disguise

Must Watch
Hannah Montana: The New York years.
Katy Perry’s Witness World Wide online experiment a huge hit
Music
Katy Perry's Witness World Wide online experiment was a big...
James Hillier’s astonishing save at Ballagarey Corner, Isle of Man TT
Must Watch
This is a massive motorcycle race held every year in the Isle of...
Friday Fails – June 16, 2017
Galleries
All aboard this weeks best fails!
Friday Fails – June 16, 2017 (2)
Galleries
But…HOW!?
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41786