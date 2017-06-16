Help Heroes do good

Superheroes descended on Kelowna this week, doing good deeds.

The masked and caped crew from Coast Capital Savings performed acts of goodwill on Wednesday, from cleaning tables at a coffee shop, to bagging groceries at a local supermarket, even paying for some shoppers' purchases, and delivering gift bags to youths at the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

The self-titled help Heroes ran around town high-fiving kids and doing good deeds to promote the recent opening of their new branch in Kelowna.

"We are celebrating our arrival by having some fun around town to thank Kelowna for the warm welcome," the company said.

"Everyone can use a helping hand every once in a while."