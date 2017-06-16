42877
Kelowna  

Here comes the wind

Winds were seen picking up by the Kelowna Yacht club around 6 p.m. on Friday night. 

Environment Canada's special weather statement, calling for more wind still stands. 

Environment Canada is predicting southwest wind from 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming late this evening. 

Officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre remind residents to continue monitoring flood protection measures making sure they remain stable.

Send your videos and pictures to [email protected] 

ORIGINAL: 8 a.m.

More wind and precipitation is forecast to hit the Okanagan Valley sometime Friday.

Environment Canada has issued another special weather statement, calling for more wind later in the day.

An unstable airmass in the wake of yesterday's front has moved into the southern interior and will create split flow over the Okanagan this afternoon and evening," according to the weather statement.

"Southerly winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 are expected over central and northern Okanagan Lake while northerly winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 will reside over southern Okanagan Lake, Skaha Lake and Osoyoos Lake. With high water levels in the Okanagan, these winds will generate waves that could lead to shoreline flooding and erosion."

There is also a chance of showers later in the afternoon and evening.

While wind, and some precipitation is expected, levels of both Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes have dropped slightly.

Okanagan Lake dropped seven millimetres over the past 24 hours. It now sits at 343.206 metres above sea level.

Kal Lake in the North Okanagan dropped just one millimetre to sit at 392.385 metres above sea level.

Officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre remind residents to continue monitoring flood mitigation measures to ensure they remain stable and make repairs as needed.

Meanwhile, EOC officials say a target date to get Okanagan Lake back down to its optimum level is July 28.

That date takes into account data from a number of sources, including Environment Canada.

Officials say the date is fluid, and was reached using the best information available today.

