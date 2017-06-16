Alanna Kelly

An open burning ban went into effect on Thursday across the Kamloops Fire Centre region and the BC Wildfire centre is reminding the public to be extremely cautious.

The burning ban does not affect campfires, but Category 2 or 3 fires, such as slash pile burning, are no longer permitted as of noon. Campers are still allowed to have fires but are urged to be careful.

“Despite the fact that we have had a relatively wet spring so far, we would still like to remind the public to be extremely cautious with the use of fire,” said fire information officer Justine Hunse.

Category 2 is described as an open fire, excluding a campfire that burns piled material no larger than two metres high and three metres wide or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares in size. A Category 3 is a fire that burns in piles larger than two metres high and three metres wide, or grass over an area larger than 0.2 hectares in size.

Anyone found with an open fire during a prohibition can be issued a ticket for $1,050 and if convicted in court could face a fine up to $100,000, be sentenced to a year in jail and could be ordered to pay for the cost of fighting the fire.

The cause of a wildfire that ripped through Blue Grouse Mountain on Tuesday is still being investigated. The investigation is expected to take a while.

“Fire investigating can actually take months or even several years to complete, we don’t anticipate knowing for quite some time what the cause of the fire was,” said Hunse.

The ban will remain in effect until October or until further notice.