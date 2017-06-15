Evening Update June 15

city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
Thursday, Jun 15
18°C
Flyers
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
Home
Flooding 2017
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Poll
Letters
Get Involved
Opinion
What's up
Foodapalooza
BC
Submarine hit in dock
Victoria 4:26 pm - 2,518 views
Killer dad 'under control'
New Westminster 4:20 pm - 1,659 views
Left RCMP with PTSD
Vancouver 3:34 pm - 2,479 views
BC Election 2017
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
$2.5B to keep subs afloat
Ottawa 4:33 pm - 288 views
Crashes, gunfire in chase
Alberta 3:45 pm - 2,842 views
God did it: Murder suspect
Lethbridge 2:56 pm - 2,760 views
More Canada News
World
Cosby jury deadlocked
Pennsylvania 11:31 am - 5,374 views
Blimp crashes at US Open
Wisconsin 11:25 am - 5,131 views
Meth in his underwear
Los Angeles 11:07 am - 628 views
More World News
Business
CRTC bans unlocking fees
Business 11:12 am - 4,023 views
Chambers takes on chamber
Vernon 10:28 am - 1,115 views
Rate fear? Lock in now
Business 6:49 am - 1,435 views
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
Golf Champs tee off
Sports 5:00 am - 2,786 views
CFL's Don Matthews dies
Sports - 1,755 views
Football player dies on field
Ohio - 1,935 views
WHL
BCHL
BCFC
UBCO Heat
Golf
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Sun Peaks
ShowBiz
Creative outlet for teens
Entertainment 1:15 pm - 540 views
Bill Cosby's bizarre exit
Entertainment 12:00 pm - 1,148 views
Rebel Wilson wins trial
Entertainment 11:15 am - 770 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Paparazzi
Heather's Horoscope
Ryan Donn
Viral Videos
Photos
Showbiz
Music
Classifieds+
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Listings
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
Get Involved
Food & Drink
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
YLW Connection Mag
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
‹
Cities
Armstrong, City of
Enderby, City of
Hedley, Township of
Kamloops, City of
Kelowna, City of
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos, Village of
Lake Country
Merritt, City of
Oliver, Town of
Osoyoos, Town of
Peachland, District of
Penticton, City of
Summerland, District of
Vernon, City of
West Kelowna, City of
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Vancouver
Kelowna
Evening Update June 15
Castanet Staff
-
Jun 15, 2017 / 4:55 pm
| Story: 199617
Castanet's Evening Update for Thursday, June 15, with reporter Wayne Moore.
Photo: Contributed
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums
More Kelowna News
Recent
Trending
Evening Update June 15
Kelowna - 4:55 pm
Neighbours put out fire
Penticton - 4:40 pm
Submarine hit in dock
Victoria - 4:26 pm
Turbidity back to normal
Kalamalka Lake - 4:24 pm
Killer dad 'under control'
New Westminster - 4:20 pm
Creep hunting in Kelowna
Kelowna - 4:02 pm
Submarine hit in dock
Victoria - 4:26 pm
Huge delays on highway
Peachland - 2:20 pm
Liberals won't prop up NDP
Vancouver - 3:30 pm
Concern for missing man
Lake Country - 3:17 pm
More Top Stories >
All Kelowna News >
Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
975 academy way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$359,900
more details
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
London
Kelowna SPCA >
Most Recent on
Animals who don’t care for the rules
Galleries
It’s only when you truly care about nothing that you’re free to do anything.
Animals who don’t care for the rules (2)
Galleries
“What are you gonna do about it?” — These...
Guys go fishing with a huge magnet, find two stolen safes
Must Watch
The “WW2 Wendal boys” made some amazing finds...
Mariah Carey: ‘Las Vegas brings my family together’
Music
Mariah Carey has credited playing shows in Las Vegas with helping...
Tiger cubs learning to swim for the first time
Must Watch
“Aww! I want to swim with tigers!” — Famous...
Okanagan Quick Links
City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Live broadcasts, archives, schedule >
© 2017 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us