Canyon Falls closure

Photo: hikingaddiction.ca Canyon Falls Park will be closed temporarily.

Canyon Falls Park and trail will be closed Tuesday June 20.

“In addition to restoring the slopes and regrading sections of trail to improve trail safety, we’ll be improving access for trail users,” said Andrew Gibbs, City of Kelowna project manager.

“We’re adding in new stairs, walls and guardrails, as well as benches, so people can continue to enjoy one of the many beautiful parks Kelowna has to offer. Additionally, we are installing fencing and signage to deter people from climbing on steep slopes and creating rogue trails that are damaging the environment of this sensitive canyon landscape.”

The lower trail access, located near Crawford Estates, has been closed to the public since April due to high water levels and will continue to remain closed for trail improvements.

Scheduled trail upgrades to improve access to the falls and minimize erosion from the development of rogue trails is scheduled to finish this summer.

Hikers and cyclists will continue to have access to the rim trail above the Canyon.

For more information on other city projects, visit the City of Kelowna's website.