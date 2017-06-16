42683
42379

Kelowna  

Missing man found safe

- | Story: 199605

UPDATE: Friday 10:25 a.m.

Lake Country RCMP say a man who was reported missing on June 11 has been located.
 
They say 37-year-old Kevin Michael Langan was located Thursday night, safe and sound. 

ORIGINAL: Thursday 3:15 p.m.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Lake Country resident.

Kevin Michael Langan was last seen June 8 and reported missing to the Lake Country RCMP on June 11.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Kevin is known to frequently use public transit, therefore police believe he is either in Kelowna or Lake Country.”

Since Langan’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however he remains missing. 

“Police are very concerned for Kevin’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” said O’Donaghey.

Langan is described as Caucasian, 37 years old, 5'10”, 181 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Langan is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.netor by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3086034
4170 Seddon Road
1.99 bedrooms Sandra Sikic baths
$1,629,000
more details
41225


42635


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Nola
Nola Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42635


These boxes only open when you solve a puzzle

Must Watch
To open these boxes, one has to solve secret mind-bending puzzles, invisible at first glance. The boxes contain rotating discs,
Jamie Foxx planning ‘crazy’ party to celebrate 50th birthday
Showbiz
Jamie Foxx is planning an extravagant party to mark his upcoming...
The worlds sleepiest cat just wants to sleep
Must Watch
“Please stop honking your horn, I’m not going to...
Daily Dose – June 16, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most deadly Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – June 16, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Lessons on how to up your cool game and more!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41038