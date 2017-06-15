43096
42945

Kelowna  

Charges in brutal assault

- | Story: 199599

A woman accused of a serious assault in the early hours of June 4 in downtown Kelowna has been arrested.

Just after 5 a.m., RCMP and paramedics were called to the Petro Canada at Harvey Avenue and Richter Street, where a woman was suffering from “significant injuries.”

Police believed the woman was assaulted about 3 a.m. on the 500 block of Leon Avenue, and described her injuries as having the “potential to be life changing or life threatening in nature.”

“The assault victim continues to recover from the injuries she sustained. She has since been released from hospital,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

Melody Decoteau, 40, was recently arrested in connection with the assault, and has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, robbery and breach of an undertaking. 

Decoteau has an extensive criminal record, and was most recently convicted of theft under $5,000 for a June 2016 robbery. She was sentenced to one year of probation.

She's expected to appear in court on June 20. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42884
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3027783
5887 OLD VERNON RD
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,299,888
more details
42884


42448


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

London
London Kelowna SPCA >


39640


39776


Animals who don’t care for the rules

Galleries
It’s only when you truly care about nothing that you’re free to do anything.
Animals who don’t care for the rules (2)
Galleries
“What are you gonna do about it?” — These...
Guys go fishing with a huge magnet, find two stolen safes
Must Watch
The “WW2 Wendal boys” made some amazing finds...
Mariah Carey: ‘Las Vegas brings my family together’
Music
Mariah Carey has credited playing shows in Las Vegas with helping...
Tiger cubs learning to swim for the first time
Must Watch
“Aww! I want to swim with tigers!” — Famous...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43252