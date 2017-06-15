Charges in brutal assault

Photo: Contributed Melody Decoteau was arrested for a serious assault in early June.

A woman accused of a serious assault in the early hours of June 4 in downtown Kelowna has been arrested.

Just after 5 a.m., RCMP and paramedics were called to the Petro Canada at Harvey Avenue and Richter Street, where a woman was suffering from “significant injuries.”

Police believed the woman was assaulted about 3 a.m. on the 500 block of Leon Avenue, and described her injuries as having the “potential to be life changing or life threatening in nature.”

“The assault victim continues to recover from the injuries she sustained. She has since been released from hospital,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

Melody Decoteau, 40, was recently arrested in connection with the assault, and has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, robbery and breach of an undertaking.

Decoteau has an extensive criminal record, and was most recently convicted of theft under $5,000 for a June 2016 robbery. She was sentenced to one year of probation.

She's expected to appear in court on June 20.