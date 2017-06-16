Overseas prayers for city

Photo: Twitter - Construction for Change Flooding in the Solomon Islands in 2014

News of Kelowna's battle against rising waters has reached a seemingly unlikely locale.

The Consulate General of the Solomon Islands, Ashwant Dwivedi, sent a letter to city council earlier this week on behalf of the government of the South Pacific nation.

The letter reads:

"I am joined by the people of Solomon Islands in sending our prayers, and hope speedy recovery to all those who are affected as result of the flooding in the City of Kelowna.

"Premier of Guadalcanal, Honourable Anthony Veke, who visited Kelowna and parts of the Okanagan last year, together with his cabinet members, also send their prayers for the loss your city and some of its residents have faced, and continue to face, brought by this natural disaster.

"As a country which is no stranger to natural disaster, having lost 22 people in flash flooding, and 40,000 people directly affected within minutes of flash flooding affecting Guadalcanal and Honiara City in the Solomon Islands in 2014, we are very well aware of the pain and suffering one goes through when faced with natural disaster.

"As we closely monitor the situation and actions of Mother Nature, let me reassure you that, although Solomon Islands may be thousands of miles away, your citizens of City of Kelowna are always in our thoughts and prayers."